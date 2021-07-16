WWE SmackDown Set Photo Leaked

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

A sneak peek photo of the new set for tonight’s WWE SmackDown has been revealed.

We reported earlier today that the new set will be very impressive for the fans watching at home. It was also reported that the same set will be used for both RAW and SmackDown, but with a possible minor difference.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

