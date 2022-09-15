WWE SmackDown Spoiler for This Friday, Top RAW Stars Set to Appear

This week on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL is scheduled to make an appearance.

According to PWInsider, Bayley and the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been added to the card for this coming Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

There has been no announcement regarding the group’s plans for SmackDown as of yet. During this week’s episode of RAW, Kai and SKY won the titles previously held by Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah, while Bayley is engaged in a feud with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

The only match that has been announced for this week’s SmackDown, which will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, is a Fatal 4-Way to determine the new number one contenders to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships held by The Usos. The title match will most likely take place at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and Los Lotharios will all be participating in The Fatal 4 Way.

The Usos, The New Day, Drew McIntyre, and Natalya are advertised for the show on the WWE Events website, while Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, and Shinsuke Nakamura are also advertised by the arena. A match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory is also advertised to take place at the arena. This match is expected to serve as the dark match main event.