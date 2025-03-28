WWE SmackDown Spoilers From London, England (3/28/2025)

WWE ran the O2 Arena in London, England on Friday, March 28, 2025, for a live taping of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which aired live internationally on Netflix, and will air in the usual 8/7c time slot this evening on USA Network.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the taping for the 3/28 episode of WWE SmackDown.

– Cody opens SmackDown, hyping his WrestleMania 41 matchup with John Cena and their upcoming face off on Raw. Randy Orton interrupts, reflecting on Cody’s career and expressing respect for him.

They discuss WrestleMania, with Orton planning to beat KO and Cody to defeat Cena, but Orton vows to pursue his 15th title fairly afterward.

Drew McIntyre interrupts, frustrated by the praise for Cody, questioning why Orton deserves a title shot and asserting he should be in the main event if not for Priest.

Cody, fed up, hits Drew with a drop down uppercut but Drew escapes before Orton can deliver an RKO.

– The Street Profits retain their WWE Tag team Titles over Pretty Deadly after an Avalanche Blockbuster.

– The Secret Hervise get the win over the team of Carter and Chance. After the match they continue the beat down with Zelina Vega attempting to make the save however the numbers game get the better of her.

