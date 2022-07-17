WWE SmackDown Star Debuts New Entrance Music

WWE has changed Raquel Rodriguez’s presentation once more, indicating that they firmly believe she has the ability to be a top star.

During the pre-WWE SmackDown dark segment, Rodriguez debuted a new theme song. You can watch and listen to her new theme song from SmackDown’s dark segment below.

Vince McMahon reportedly sees great things in her, and many inside the company think Rodriguez will grow into one of the biggest names on the female roster, comparable to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Rodriguez, formerly known as Raquel Gonzalez, was pushed as NXT’s top performer before joining the main roster.

She held the NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship with Dakota Kai during her tenure in NXT. In 2021, she and Kai also won in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The amount of TV time she has been receiving and the changes to her presentation show that management completely supports her.

Check out her new entrance in the video below.