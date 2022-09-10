WWE SmackDown Star Going Back to a Previous Gimmick?

On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the Maximum Male Models were defeated once again, but switching up their gimmick could be the solution to all of their problems.

This week, Mace and Mansoor were defeated by Hit Row once again. The Street Profits and Hit Row join forces against the unlikely duo of Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models. After the show, Maxxine Dupri spoke with them and told them that they can’t allow this to keep happening in the future. Max Durpi intervened and instructed them to lift their chins up. He then said, “You have to go through the day to get to the night, yeah.”

That was a clear reference to his previous “LA Knight” gimmick, which he used in NXT. When he wrestled for TNA and Impact Wrestling under the ring name Eli Drake, one of his catchphrases included the word “Yeah.”

It would appear that Max Dupri and possibly the entire Maximum Male Models stable are going to undergo a gimmick makeover in the near future; alternatively, it is possible that Max will withdraw himself from the group.

You can watch the backstage video that was posted after SmackDown and highlights from their match below: