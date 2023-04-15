WWE SmackDown Star Is The Leading Candidate To Win This Year’s Money In The Bank

As PWMania.com previously reported, higher-ups at WWE were said to be very pleased with LA Knight and the fan reactions he has been receiving at live events. They were also reportedly impressed by how he handled the creative that was given to him during his storyline with Bray Wyatt.

The belief is that Paul “Triple H” Levesque wanted to give Knight a push following WrestleMania.

Knight has reportedly been mentioned internally as a leading contender to take home the Money in the Bank briefcase this year, according to WRKD Wrestling, an insider Twitter account with a solid track record.

“LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match,” they wrote.

