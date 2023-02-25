WWE SmackDown Star Officially Turns Babyface

On this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE officially turned Santos Escobar into a babyface.

Madcap Moss defeated Rey Mysterio, Escobar, and Karrion Kross in a Fatal Four-Way match on the February 10 episode of the program to become the top contender for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. Moss ultimately came up short against HGunther.

Following that show, WWE released a video of Escobar and Mysterio in the locker room, in which Escobar discussed how he grew up watching Mysterio with his father and how he wanted to take Mysterio’s legacy and make it his own. Escobar expressed his admiration for Rey, and the two exchanged masks to demonstrate their mutual respect.

On Friday’s show, WWE featured a backstage segment with Mysterio and Escobar in which Santos expressed his desire to show the fans how much he admires Rey. The Dom-Rey storyline is expected to lead to a match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, and furthered by the appearance of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

Dom asked Escobar how much longer he would kiss up to Rey, to which Santos replied that if Dominik didn’t respect his father, he would teach him. Dominik said those who did not back up their claims were dealt with.

This segment confirmed WWE’s plans for Escobar as a babyface and could lead to Rey’s post-WrestleMania plans as he could feud with Escobar, who would eventually turn on him as he has mostly been portrayed as a heel during his WWE career.

Click here for WWE SmackDown results. Here is a clip from the segment: