WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT

WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.

The attack was carried out in order to set up a match between Deville and Fyre next week. When Mandy Rose returns to action, there will presumably be a story to tell. Rose and Deville were rivals in the storyline, as they last fought at SummerSlam last year in a No DQ Loser Leaves WWE match.

In a backstage interview, Deville said that she and Rose may have had differences but she’s still her best friend. You can watch a clip from the interview below.

The current regime is more inclined to recognize their history, so either Rose and Deville mend fences or seeds of conflict between Rose and the rest of the group are planted.

It’s unknown whether Deville’s return to NXT is a temporary or permanent move. This move provides her a platform as they haven’t done much with her in recent weeks.