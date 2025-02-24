WWE SmackDown Star Spotted In Town Ahead Of Tonight’s RAW

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW serves as the go-home show for Elimination Chamber, featuring a stacked lineup as WWE finalizes its build toward the premium live event on March 1st.

Confirmed matches and segments for RAW:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai

Tag Team Match

The New Day vs. LWO

Triple Threat Match

Penta vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ludwig Kaiser

World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will make an appearance

Rhea Ripley will deliver a message to IYO SKY

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul will also appear

According to PWInsider.com, LA Knight has been spotted in Cincinnati ahead of tonight’s RAW, though it is unclear whether he will appear on the show or is simply there for a dark match.

WWE has already confirmed that Knight will challenge WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown later this week, making it possible that Knight’s presence in Cincinnati could be tied to furthering that storyline.

With Elimination Chamber just days away, Raw is set to deliver major moments, including final hype for the Elimination Chamber matches, potential surprises, and key storyline developments leading into WrestleMania 41.