WWE SmackDown Star Spotted In Town Ahead Of Tonight’s RAW

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW serves as the go-home show for Elimination Chamber, featuring a stacked lineup as WWE finalizes its build toward the premium live event on March 1st.
Confirmed matches and segments for RAW:
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai
Tag Team Match
The New Day vs. LWO
Triple Threat Match
Penta vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ludwig Kaiser
World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will make an appearance
Rhea Ripley will deliver a message to IYO SKY
CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul will also appear
According to PWInsider.com, LA Knight has been spotted in Cincinnati ahead of tonight’s RAW, though it is unclear whether he will appear on the show or is simply there for a dark match.
WWE has already confirmed that Knight will challenge WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown later this week, making it possible that Knight’s presence in Cincinnati could be tied to furthering that storyline.
With Elimination Chamber just days away, Raw is set to deliver major moments, including final hype for the Elimination Chamber matches, potential surprises, and key storyline developments leading into WrestleMania 41.