WWE SmackDown Star Undergoes Surgery

Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Thursday. As noted, WWE announced last Friday that the SmackDown Superstar was injured while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center earlier in the week. She is suffering from a torn ACL and is expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months. It was noted that Bayley’s suffered a freak accident that happened while chain wrestling in the ring with another WWE star, and that her “knee popped” when the injury occurred. Bayley and the other wrestler were reportedly participating in the mandatory training sessions that were set up so that wrestlers can prepare for the return to touring this week.

In an update, Bayley tweeted a hospital photo on Thursday and continued to play the heel, blaming fans for how she’s missing the first show back on the road.

“Can’t wait to miss the first show in front of fans again. I blame YOU for this. Thanks a lot,” she wrote.

Bayley also missed wrestling at WrestleMania 37 back in April, which was held in front of fans in the crowd. She did appear for segments on both nights, but did not wrestle.