WWE Smackdown Stars Film Ad For Restaurant, Strowman/Ryan’s Mystery Play Date Preview

WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman, Elias and Drake Maverick recently filmed a lengthy commercial for Jack in the Box fast food restaurants, which you can see above.

The “Tiny Table For 3” ad features Strowman, Maverick and Elias sitting at a “tiny table” and snacking on Jack’s Tiny Tacos while discussing various topics.

The three SmackDown Superstars filmed the promo back in late January, as noted by Drake in his Instagram post.

Drake wrote, “Had the pleasure of spending time at an extremely “TINY” TABLE FOR 3 with these 2 extremely talented gentlemen who I have met through my time here with @wwe. Something I’d love everybody reading this to remember is that we as human beings are all unique in our own special way no matter what size we are. We are all different. You are great at being you because there can be nobody else like you. Be proud of who you are.”

On a related note, Strowman recently filmed a segment for Ryan’s Mystery Playdate. The segment will air this coming Monday at 10:30am ET on Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon tweeted behind-the-scenes look at Strowman and his “playdate” with YouTube star Ryan Kaji: