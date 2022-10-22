WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?

It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time.

Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.

During the time that Jimmy, Jey, and Solo Sikoa were holding Sheamus down, Sami Zayn went to get a chair. Jey grabbed the chair from Zayn and proceeded to strike Sheamus’ pinned arm on the steel steps several times. Officials rushed out to the ringside area in order to put an end to the attack and check on Sheamus’ condition.

Although nothing has been confirmed, it appears that this is a way to keep Sheamus off of television for an extended period of time. When WWE uses these kinds of attack angles, it is typically for the purpose of giving someone time off, either so they can heal up, for personal reasons, or for the storyline itself.

Below are highlights: