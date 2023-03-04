WWE SmackDown Tag Team Appears To Be Breaking Up

On this week’s episode of FSmackDown, Drew McIntyre called out WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Sheamus then confronted McIntyre in the ring, claiming that McIntyre already knew he was going to issue the challenge for the belt he’s been chasing for 15 years. McIntyre was called a “backstabbing bastard” by Sheamus.

A brawl broke out after LA Knight, The New Day, and Karrion Kross interrupted the segment. Woods attacked McIntyre from behind, and it appeared that McIntyre thought it was Sheamusr.

The segment was designed to make fans believe that Sheamus and McIntyre will split up again after only a few months of reuniting.

Sheamus and McIntyre had been working together as The Banger Bros until recently.

