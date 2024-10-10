WWE SmackDown Title Matches, Big Return Announced

Nick Aldis surfaced on social media today with some announcements regarding this week’s WWE SmackDown.

The SmackDown G.M. confirmed the following for the October 11 episode in Greenville, S.C.:

* LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes for the WWE United States Championship

* NXT duo Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

* “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns’ return

Join us here at 8/7c on Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results.