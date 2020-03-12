WWE Smackdown To Air From The PC

This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX and WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network are scheduled to broadcast from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida after all.

It was reported on Wednesday that Friday’s WWE TV tapings from the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE denied the change in a statement, but did confirm that they had contingency plans just in case.

In an update, PWInsider reported this afternoon that an official decision to move the taping from Detroit to Orlando was finally made this afternoon after a lot of back & forth discussion. WWE officials are still working out the logistics and plans are still being worked on.