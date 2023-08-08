WWE SmackDown To Air On FS1 In October & November

WWE will be returning to FS1 three more times before the end of the year.

The dates for those shows are as follows:

* The October 27 SmackDown from Milwaukee, due to Game 1 of the MLB World Series airing on FOX

* The November 3 SmackDown, due to Game 6 of the MLB World Series airing on FOX (if necessary)

* The November 24 Survivor Series go-home SmackDown from Chicago, due to College Football airing on FOX

