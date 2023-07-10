WWE SmackDown To Air On FS1 Instead Of FOX Next Friday Night

WWE on FS1 returns next week.

While the company will air their weekly Friday Night SmackDown show on FOX this coming Friday night at 8/7c as they do each-and-every week, that won’t be the case next Friday evening.

Longtime Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer reported at F4WOnline.com on Sunday evening that WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be airing on FS1 on July 21.

The reason for this is due to FOX having their annual FIFA Women’s World Cup coverage next Friday, July 21, at 9/8c with Team U.S.A. vs. Team Vietnam.

WWE last aired Friday Night SmackDown on FS1 back on October 28, 2022. The reason for the change in station last time was because of FOX’s annual coverage of the MLB World Series.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Friday night for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.