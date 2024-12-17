WWE SmackDown To Air On YouTube Internationally Before Netflix Deal Begins

As WWE prepares for its Raw debut on Netflix in the U.S. and the WWE Network for international audiences, significant changes are on the horizon for WWE fans worldwide. With many of WWE’s international TV deals expiring at the end of 2024, Netflix will take over WWE programming in numerous global markets beginning January 6th.

However, this transition creates a brief gap in coverage for international fans. As a result, WWE’s January 3rd episode of SmackDown will air exclusively on YouTube in markets such as the UK, Canada, and others where the new Netflix deal has not yet taken effect.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained the unusual circumstances behind the decision:

Meltzer said, “So it’s one of those weird things, the way the contracts end and start. There’s a gap, which is actually only one show, but most of you know, Canada, UK, most of the world, the exceptions would be like the US. Germany is an exception, Philippines is an exception. But almost everywhere, the contracts, you know, the television deals, end at the end of this year. Netflix picks up on January 6. So there’s a January 3 Smackdown show that is everywhere but the United States, pretty much. And like I said, United States and Germany and Philippines, and just about anywhere, there may be one or two other countries too, but it just kind of falls in the cracks. So, in all those countries, WWE will be putting the smackdown show up on YouTube that week. So, that’s basically the situation there. Netflix will start with the Raw on the sixth, NXT on the seventh, and SmackDown on the 10th, outside the United States in pretty much all over the world. So that’s the situation that, you know, that date just kind of fell through in the middle. So there’s that.”

The January 3rd SmackDown broadcast represents a unique situation caused by the overlap (or lack thereof) between WWE’s expiring deals and Netflix’s new agreement. After this one-off YouTube airing, international viewers will be able to watch SmackDown and other WWE programming via Netflix starting January 6th.

This move highlights WWE’s growing partnership with Netflix and signals a new era in how the company distributes its content globally. Fans will need to stay tuned for further updates regarding their local WWE programming options.