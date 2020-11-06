WWE SmackDown To Be Delayed For Biden Speech?

It looks like tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX may be interrupted by a primetime speech planned by Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign has confirmed that a speech is planned for 8pm ET tonight, to discuss fallout from the controversial 2020 Presidential election with Biden and President Trump. All major networks are set to carry the speech. WWE and FOX have not confirmed that SmackDown will be affected by the speech as of this writing, but it’s very likely that FOX will carry the speech on their network channel, and their cable news channel, FOX News.

It’s possible that FOX joins SmackDown after the speech ends, and has it start at 8pm on another network, but that has not been confirmed. There was some speculation on SmackDown possibly starting at 8pm on FS1, but that is unlikely because of a NASCAR event scheduled for 8pm on FS1. A Boxing Classics episode with a replay from 2016 is scheduled to begin at 8pm on FS2, so it’s possible that they will nix that airing in favor of SmackDown, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more.