WWE SmackDown To Be Preempted On FOX In Several Markets On Friday

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be preempted in several key markets this week.

As was the case last week, WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be preempted in many markets this coming Friday night, with the show airing at different time zones in many key regions due to NFL on FOX coverage.

Currently, FOX has two games scheduled for Friday – the Carolina Panthers vs. NY Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons.

506Sports lists the following markets as being affected during the time slot for WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX tomorrow night:

* Atlanta, GA

* Binghamton, NY

* Birmingham, AL

* Burlington, VT

* Charlotte, NC

* Columbia, SC

* Lima, OH

* Louisville, KY

* Myrtle Beach, SC

* Wilmington, NC