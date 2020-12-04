WWE SmackDown To Open With Pat Patterson Tribute

WWE has announced that tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode will open up with a special tribute for WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday.
Here is the updated SmackDown line up-
-Pat Patterson tribute to open the show
-Murphy vs. King Corbin
-Roman Reigns responds to Kevin Owens’ attack on Jey Uso
-Reigns and Uso vs. Owens and Otis
