WWE SmackDown To Stream On YouTube In Canada On January 3rd Ahead Of Netflix Launch

According to Fightful Select, the January 3rd episode of WWE SmackDown is set to air on WWE’s YouTube channel in Canada as Sportsnet will be dropping WWE content at the end of this month, with Netflix to become the official home of RAW, NXT, SmackDown, and PLEs in the region starting from the January 6th Netflix debut episode of RAW.

As of writing, there is no word yet as to whether the January 3rd episode of SmackDown will also be available on the company’s YouTube channel in other regions, such as the U.K. and Ireland, ahead of the move to Netflix in those markets.