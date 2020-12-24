WWE SmackDown Update For Christmas Day, Ratings Delayed This Week

– This week’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite ratings should be delayed due to the Christmas Eve holiday. Friday’s SmackDown ratings will also be delayed. Ratings reports will resume early next week.

– WWE has officially announced two new matches for Friday’s Christmas edition of SmackDown on FOX – Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso, plus a Triple Threat Elimination Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka defending against Bayley and Carmella, and Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

WWE previously announced Friday’s opener as Kevin Owens vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage, plus the main event as Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.