WWE SmackDown Updates Announced For Tonight

WWE has announced two segments for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to reveal the next step eon The Island of Relevancy.

WWE has also announced a post-WrestleMania edition of Happy Talk with Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin.

WWE still has McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi advertised to appear tonight, but no matches have been announced.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown.