WWE has announced Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro for tonight’s SmackDown show. This will be a rematch from the 11/26 SmackDown, which was Holland’s SmackDown debut. Cesaro defeated Holland that night.

WWE has also confirmed that Brock Lesnar will be appearing tonight. Up until now only the Allstate Arena had Lesnar advertised.

Here is the updated SmackDown lineup for tonight-

-Brock Lesnar appears

-Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro

-Roman Reigns returns after one week off