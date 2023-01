WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 1/13/23

Ratings increased for this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.326 million viewers on FOX, up from 2.257 million viewers.

The program received a 0.55 rating in the crucial 18-49 age group, an increase from the 0.53 rating a week earlier. It shared first place in the key demo for the evening with Shark Tank on ABC.

The comparison between this week’s show and last week’s is shown below in each demo:

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.35 – a week ago: 0.33

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.55 – a week ago: 0.53

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.79 – a week ago: 0.75

* Female viewers 18-49 – 3.9 – a week ago: 4.0

* Male viewers 18-49 – 7.0 – a week ago: 6.5

* Viewers 50+ – 3.2 – a week ago: 3.0