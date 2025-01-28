WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 1/24/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.455 million viewers and a rating of 0.44 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 3.71% from last week’s 1.403 million viewers and up 4.76% from the previous week’s rating of 0.42 in the 18-—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by “The Prize Fighter,” Kevin Owens, who took on Jimmy Uso in a singles match.