WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 1/31/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday’s WWE Royal Rumble go-home episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.578 million viewers and a rating of 0.51 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 8.45% from last week’s 1.455 million viewers and up 15.91% from the previous week’s rating of 0.44 in the 18-—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by Damian Priest and “The Mega Star” LA Knight taking on “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in a tag team match.