WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 1/6/23

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.257 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from 2.629 million viewers.

The show received a 0.53 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.64 rating a week ago.

The previous week’s episode featured John Cena’s return to the ring in the main event, teaming up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The total viewership was the highest since Christmas Day 2020, and the key demo was the highest since September 2021. With 2.367 million viewers, SmackDown had its highest total viewership since September 9.

The week before Cena’s return, the show had 2.376 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.

FOX averaged 2.271 million viewers and a 0.58 18-49 demo rating in the same week last year.