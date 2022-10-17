WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 10/14/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday had an average of 2.274 million viewers.

This is a 1.38% increase over the previous week’s final viewership of 2.243 million for the Extreme Rules go-home episode and season premiere.

SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Friday. This is the same as the 0.54 rating from the prior week and the week before that. According to Wrestlenomics, this week’s 0.54 key demo rating represents 704,000 18-49 viewers, which is the same as the previous two weeks’ 0.54 key demo rating of 704,000 18-49 viewers.

SmackDown ranked first in network TV ratings for the important 18-49 demographic, matching the previous week’s and the twelve weeks prior. This week, SmackDown ranked first in the 18-34 demo, up from second the week before. SmackDown ranked second in the 25-54 demo, up from third the previous week. SmackDown finished the night at #7 in network TV viewership, matching its ranking from the previous two weeks. While SmackDown dominated network TV in the key demographic, Blue Bloods on CBS dominated in viewership with 6.059 million people and a 0.43 key demo rating.