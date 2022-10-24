WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 10/21/22

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.231 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.274 million a week ago.

The show received a 0.52 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.54 rating a week ago. The show had to compete with MLB playoff action.

Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to last week:

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.26 – a week ago: 0.34

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.52 – a week ago: 0.54

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.72 – a week ago: 0.74

* Female viewers 18-49 – 4.5 – a week ago: 4.2

* Male viewers 18-49 – 6.1 – a week ago: 7.0

* Viewers 50+ – 3.1 – a week ago: 3.2