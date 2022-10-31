WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 10/28/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the WWE SmackDown on FS1 on Friday averaged 835,000 viewers on FOX.

This final figure represents a decline of 62.57% from the regular FOX episode’s final viewership of 2.231 million viewers the previous week. This comparison is pointless because the episode from last week aired on FOX network TV while the show from Friday aired on FS1 cable.

Due to the network to cable switch, these figures are also irrelevant, but Friday’s SmackDown received a 0.23 rating in the crucial 18-49 age group. This is a decrease of 55.76% from the 0.52 rating from the prior week. According to Wrestlenomics, this past week’s 0.23 key demo rating attracted 305,000 18-49 viewers, which is a decrease of 55.01% from the 678,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.52 key demo rating attracted the week before.

The Halloween episode of WWE SmackDown on October 29, 2021, was the final one to air on FS1. With 1.032 million viewers and 373,000 key demo viewers, this episode had a key demo rating of 0.29. The viewership, key demo rating, and key demo viewers for Friday’s FS1 episode were all down when compared to the episode from October 29, 2021. Friday’s viewership was down 19.08%.

With a 0.23 key demo rating, Friday’s SmackDown placed #5 for the evening on the Cable Top 150. This is a drop from the 2021 FS1 episode’s #3 ranking. For 14 weeks in a row, network TV shows have dominated the 18-49 age group ratings.

SmackDown on Friday had the #34-highest cable viewership for the evening. This is a drop from the 2021 FS1 episode’s #24 ranking. For four weeks in a row, network TV episodes have had the #7 most viewers.