WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 10/6/2023

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown has been rated.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.319 million viewers on FOX, up from 2.303 million viewers last week.

The show received a 0.64 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.60 rating a week ago. This was the farewell performance for Saturday’s Fastlane PLE.

Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso make an appearance in Judgment Day. Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. IYO SKY and Bayley, US Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley, Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory, and other matches were included.