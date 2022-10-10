WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 10/7/22

Ratings increased for Friday’s episode of SmackDown. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.243 million viewers on FOX, up from 2.207 million a week earlier.

The program received the same 0.54 rating among the crucial 18-49 age group as it did the week prior. This was both the season premiere episode of SmackDown and the go-home edition of Extreme Rules.

The breakdown of the show’s demos this week vs previous week is as follows:

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.34 – a week ago: 0.30

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.54 – a week ago: 0.54

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.71 – a week ago: 0.71

* Female viewers 18-49 – 4.4 – a week ago: 4.7

* Male viewers 18-49 – 6.5 – a week ago: 6.7

* Viewers 50+ – 3.2 – a week ago: 3.1