WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 11/1/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s WWE Crown Jewel go-home episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.428 million viewers and a rating of 0.42 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 0.71% from this past week’s 1.418 million viewers and down 2.33% from last week’s rating of 0.43 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Viper” Randy Orton taking on Imperium (WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser) in a tag team match.