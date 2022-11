The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.166 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.232 million viewers a week ago.

The show received a 0.54 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.56 rating a week ago. This was the SmackDown brand’s Survivor Series farewell show.

Due to FOX’s coverage of the Big Ten Championship game, the show will air on FS1 instead of FOX this Friday.