WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 11/8/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s post-WWE Crown Jewel episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.536 million viewers and a rating of 0.47 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 7.56% from this past week’s 1.428 million viewers and up 11.90% from last week’s rating of 0.42 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by a segment between The Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa), “The OTC” Roman Reigns, The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) and Sami Zayn.