The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.191 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from 2.306 million viewers.

The show received a 0.52 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.57 rating a week ago. Last week was the highest total viewership SmackDown had done since September 9, with 2.367 million viewers.