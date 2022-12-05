WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 12/2/22

Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 902,000 viewers on FS1, down from 2.166 million viewers a week ago on FOX.

The show received a 0.25 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.54 rating a week ago. This was the SmackDown brand’s post-Survivor Series show. Ratings were expected to fall due to the switch to a different station that is in far fewer homes on cable rather than broadcast, such as FOX.

The previous episode of SmackDown on FS1 had 835,000 viewers and a 0.23 key demo rating.

Because the show had to compete with the PAC 12 Championship Game on FOX, it was moved to FS1 this week. The game received over 6 million viewers and a key demo rating of 1.57. SmackDown ranked fifth on cable that night.

Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to the previous week:

Viewers 18-34 – 0.20 – a week ago: 0.38

Viewers 18-49 – 0.25 – a week ago: 0.54

Viewers 25-54 – 0.30 – a week ago: 0.68

Female viewers 18-49 – 0.16 – a week ago: 3.3

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.34 – a week ago: 6.1

Viewers 50+ – 0.44 – a week ago: 2.9