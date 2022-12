WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 12/9/22

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.306 viewers on FOX, up from 902,000 viewers on FS1 a week ago.

The show received a 0.57 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.25 rating a week ago. With 2.367 million viewers, SmackDown had its highest total viewership since September 9.

Ratings were expected to be higher than last week because FOX reaches more homes than FS1. The previous FOX SmackDown episode drew 2.166 million viewers and a 0.54 key demo rating.