WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 2/17/2023

According to Nielsen and Showbuzz Daily, the live Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.383 million viewers on FOX on Friday.

This is a 3.52% decrease from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.468 million viewers.

SmackDown drew a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Friday. This is a 4.91% decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.64. According to Wrestlenomics, this week’s 0.58 key demo rating represents 756,000 18-49 viewers, a 6.2% decrease from the previous week’s 0.64 key demo rating of 839,000 18-49 viewers.

SmackDown ranked first in network TV ratings for the key 18-49 demographic, matching its previous week’s position. This week, SmackDown maintained its #2 position in the 18-34 demographic from the previous week. SmackDown ranked first in the 25-54 demo, matching its previous week’s position. SmackDown ranked seventh in network TV viewership for the night, matching its ranking from the previous week. While SmackDown ranked first in the key demographic on broadcast TV on Friday night, Shark Tank on ABC led the day in viewership with an average of 3.911 million viewers and a 0.49 key demo rating.

SmackDown had the fourth-highest total audience and key demo rating of the year so far. In terms of viewership and the key demo rating, Friday’s show far exceeded the 2022 FOX average. On Friday, cable sports competition included the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, the NBA All-Stars Rising Stars, two NHL games on ESPN, the NASCAR Trucks Race on FS1, NASCAR Trucks Qualifying on FS1, NASCAR Xfinity Practice on FS1, NASCAR Cup Series Practice on FS1, the PGA Tour Genesis Invitational on The Golf Channel, the Champions Tour: Chubb Classic on The Golf Channel, Liga MX Soccer on TUDN, Liga MX Soccer on FOX Deportes, Women’s College Gymnastics on ESPN2, one College Softball game on ESPN2, and one College Basketball game on ESPN2.

Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 3.52% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 4.91%.