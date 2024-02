The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.469 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from 2.475 million viewers the previous week.

The show received a 0.74 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from 0.71 the previous week.

This was the show’s highest key demo rating since August 23rd, when Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns faced off.