WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 2/24/2023

The February 24 episode of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in ratings.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.408 million viewers on FOX, an increase from 2.283 million viewers.

The show received a 0.62 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.58 rating a week ago.

This was the fallout from the Elimination Chamber edition of SmackDown.

Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to the previous week:

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.41 – a week ago: 0.34

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.64 – a week ago: 0.58

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.79 – a week ago: 0.81

* Female viewers 18-49 – 4.7 – a week ago: 4.1

* Male viewers 18-49 – 8.6 – a week ago: 7.9

* Viewers 50+ – 3.4 – a week ago: 3.3