WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 2/3/2023

The February 3, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.384 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from 2.544 million viewers.

The show received a 0.61 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.67 rating a week ago. This was SmackDown’s post-Royal Rumble show.

While the ratings for this week’s show were down, they were still higher than they are on a typical week. The key demo rating was the highest last week since March 2020.

Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to last week:

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.39 – a week ago: 0.45

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.61 – a week ago: 0.67

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.80 – a week ago: 0.91

* Female viewers 18-49 – 3.9 – a week ago: 4.6

* Male viewers 18-49 – 8.7 – a week ago: 8.7

* Viewers 50+ – 3.2 – a week ago: 3.4