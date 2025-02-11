WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 2/7/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.507 million viewers and a rating of 0.48 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 4.50% from last week’s 1.578 million viewers and down 5.88% from the previous week’s rating of 0.51 in the 18-—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Winner “Main Event” Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes taking on “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in a tag team match.