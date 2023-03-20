WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 3/17/2023

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.258 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from 2.320 million viewers.

The show received a 0.59 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.63 rating a week ago. SmackDown’s ratings suffered as a result of the night’s strong March Madness competition.

Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to last week:

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.41 – a week ago: 0.39

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.59 – a week ago: 0.63

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.76 – a week ago: 0.80

* Female viewers 18-49 – 4.2 – a week ago: 4.9

* Male viewers 18-49 – 6.9 – a week ago: 7.9

* Viewers 50+ – 3.1 – a week ago: 3.1