WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 3/24/2023

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a drop in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.219 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from 2.258 million viewers.

The show received a 0.58 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.59 rating a week ago. SmackDown’s ratings dropped in the face of stiff March Madness competition.

Here’s how the show fared in each demo compared to last week:

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.40 – a week ago: 0.41

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.58 – a week ago: 0.59

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.77 – a week ago: 0.76

* Female viewers 18-49 – 4.4 – a week ago: 4.2

* Male viewers 18-49 – 6.6 – a week ago: 6.9

* Viewers 50+ – 3.0 – a week ago: 3.1