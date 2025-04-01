WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 3/28/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.350 million viewers and a rating of 0.40 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 7.47% from last week’s 1.459 million viewers and up 2.56% from the previous week’s rating of 0.39 in the 18——to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by a segment with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, WWE Hall of Famer “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “The Best In The World” CM Punk.