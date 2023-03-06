WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 3/3/2023

The ratings for this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown were mixed. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.451 million viewers on FOX, an increase from 2.408 million viewers.

The show received a 0.59 rating in the crucial 18-49 age group, down from a 0.62 rating a week earlier. SmackDown’s previous episode featured the fallout from the Elimination Chamber.

The breakdown of the show’s demos this week versus last week is as follows:

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.37 – a week ago: 0.41

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.59 – a week ago: 0.64

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.79 – a week ago: 0.79

* Female viewers 18-49 – 4.4 – a week ago: 4.7

* Male viewers 18-49 – 7.7 – a week ago: 8.6

* Viewers 50+ – 3.2 – a week ago: 3.4