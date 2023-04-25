WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 4/22/2023

Saturday’s AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage drew 371,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Saturday night at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Last Friday night at 10pm ET, the show drew 639,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT.

Due to NHL playoff coverage, the show was moved from its regular timeslot. Last week started off strong with an NBA playoff game. Rampage’s previous Saturday night show drew 373,000 viewers and a 0.10 key demo rating.

Rampage was ranked #26 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #7 the previous week.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos: